Jorginho jokes that Arsenal player is known around London Colney as his son

Jorginho has joked that Fabio Vieira is known around the Arsenal training ground as his son as the midfielder tends to take care of the Portuguese.

Jorginho was speaking on Colney Carpool after a moment where the 23-year-old is driving past.

There was a lot of concern when Arsenal were suddenly linked with a move for Jorginho right at the end of the January transfer window. Of course, Mikel Arteta’s men were going for the Premier League title. And the Italy international had not had the best spell with Chelsea in the months leading up to the switch.

However, there is no doubt that he has been a positive addition. Not only has he done well whenever he has been out on the pitch, but he also appears to be such a positive presence in the dressing room.

Jorginho jokes Fabio Vieira is known as his son

And it seems that one player in particular, is benefitting from having Jorginho in North London.

Fabio Vieira has struggled to really get going since his move from Porto. There have been glimpses. But he has arguably been one of Mikel Arteta and Edu’s more underwhelming signings in the last couple of years.

But Jorginho is helping him, it seems. After a moment when the pair are singing a Brazilian song together – with two very decent voices, may I add – Jorginho noted how close him and Vieira actually are.

“We say that he’s my son, you know. I take care of him,” he said on Colney Carpool.

Youngster will benefit from Arsenal having group of Portuguese-speaking players

It is only going to help the youngster that he is surrounded by a number of Portuguese-speaking players. Along with Jorginho, there is the likes of Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Ultimately, footballers are human. And it would be natural for some younger players to struggle to adapt in a new country – particularly if they have moved for a sizeable fee.

So having those people around him who can help him – even if that is just by having a more detailed conversation in his native language – will be beneficial.

Vieira definitely has the talent to make the grade at Arsenal. And he has clearly got his teammates in his corner willing him to prove himself in the Premier League.