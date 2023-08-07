Jorginho makes decision about Arsenal future amid Fenerbahce links

Jorginho has decided that he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place despite interest from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that the Italy international has no plans to leave the Emirates in the final weeks before the deadline.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jorginho proved to be a decent signing for the Gunners at the end of the most recent January window. Like the move for Kai Havertz, Arsenal caught many off guard by targeting the 31-year-old.

Jorginho decides to stay at Arsenal

But the midfielder went on to make a really impressive contribution. Nevertheless, it appeared that there was a chance that his stay at the Emirates could prove to be brief.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reports from TRT Spor in Turkey last week claimed that Jorginho had asked to leave. Fenerbahce are keen to bring the former Napoli man in in this window.

But it would appear that that may not be the case. The Telegraph is now reporting that Jorginho is not planning to leave and wants to fight for his place at the Emirates during the coming season.

It looks unlikely that Jorginho is going to play regularly for Arsenal this term. The Gunners have signed Declan Rice and kept Thomas Partey so far.

But he is likely to have a role to play. Arsenal will want to be battling for the Premier League title. But they are also going to make their return to the Champions League.

Jorginho, like Havertz, has won Europe’s biggest prize. So that experience is going to be important – even if he is going to be a squad player.

Arteta said that he was ‘tremendous‘ after arriving. So he will be pleased that Jorginho has no intention of leaving in this window.