Arsenal's Jorginho has struck up a big friendship with one key Gunners star already











Arsenal lost a huge game in midweek to Manchester City as they face the first big wobble of their push to become champions of England.

The Gunners were well beaten in the end at City’s big guns like De Bruyne, Haaland and Grealish all produced on the night for Pep Guardiola. It was a huge setback for Arsenal, who will now be under pressure to get back to winning ways with City motoring on.

Of course, the night was also tarnished for Arsenal by news of Thomas Partey’s injury. Into the fold cam new signing Jorginho, who was tasked with replacing the powerful Ghanaian in the middle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Italian did well enough. In the main, he showed he’ll be a good signing for Arsenal and the more he gets used to things, the more influential he’ll become.

Key to him doing well will be how he fits in with the current Arsenal midfielders. And according to The Evening Standard, Jorginho has already struck up a big friendship with experienced Gunners ace, Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka – dubbed ‘world class‘ for his country – is now one of the big leaders at Arsenal after a rocky first few years in north London. Now a very likeable character off the field, it seems Jorginho has taken to the Swiss star as well.

TBR’s View: Jorginho’s experience more crucial than ever now for Arsenal

Teams lose games. It’s just how football goes really. But key for Arsenal now is how they bounce back and the experienced heads in the squad will be key in that.

Really, this is why Jorginho was brought in. Yes, he’s a good player. But off the pitch, he has all the experience in the world and can guide this young team through tricky spells.

Partey being out is massive. However, Jorginho can play his part. And Mikel Arteta will need him more than ever this next few weeks.