David Seaman reacts to reports Thomas Partey will miss Arsenal game

David Seaman has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 15/2; 17:11) that Thomas Partey missing Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City is a massive blow, but backed Granit Xhaka to fill in for the 29-year-old against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Of course, we are just hours away from the biggest game of the Premier League season so far. The Gunners host City at the Emirates in a fixture which pits the top two against each other.

Arsenal could extend their lead to six points with a win. And they also have a game in hand over the champions. But Manchester City will go top should they win on Wednesday. So there is an opportunity to strike a huge psychological blow ahead of the final months of the season.

Seaman reacts to Partey blow

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they have been dealt a big blow ahead of the game. Partey is set to miss out, according to the Daily Mirror, after sustaining a muscle injury.

The Mirror noted that the Ghanaian’s injury is not thought to be serious. However, Arsenal will have to negotiate the game without him.

And Seaman admitted that it is a real setback for Mikel Arteta’s men.

“That’s a massive blow for us because he has been a brilliant player this season,” he told Sky Sports News. “It’s his most consistent season. Stayed away from injuries, which is the main thing. But obviously, it sounds like he’s got a muscle injury. It will just mean that Xhaka will have to drop back into his position.

“It will be a miss.”

Partey’s time at the Emirates had been blighted by injury in the past. He had not made more than 23 league starts in either of his previous seasons in North London.

He had been well on his way to eclipsing that tally this time around however. And it did seem that Arsenal were really benefitting from having him in the team so often.

He brings a brilliant balance to the side. And it does appear that he gives Xhaka and Martin Odegaard the freedom to focus on getting forward. So the Gunners are going to have to be superb without him.