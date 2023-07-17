Bild Sport’s Christian Falk claims that Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has been eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone for the past ‘six months’.

The journalist has been speaking to GiveMeSport and pointed out an interesting link between Liverpool and Monchengladbach.

Liverpool named Schmadtke as their new sporting director back in May and the German has already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to add some more fresh faces to his midfield this summer too, with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heavily linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

And one player who has been touted as a possible target for the Reds is Manu Kone.

Indeed, Falk has already claimed that Monchengladbach are hopeful that Liverpool will bid for Kone this summer.

Now, the journalist has pointed out that Jorg Schmadtke’s son, Nils Schmadtke, actually works in a management role at the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool could move for Kone

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Falk confirmed that Kone remains on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets.

“He’s also on the list of Liverpool,” the journalist said. “You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months.

“Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.”

Schmadtke’s son was named as Monchengladbach’s new sporting director last month.

It will be intriguing to see if Liverpool move for Kone given the close ties between the two clubs now.

Kone has impressed in the Bundesliga over the past couple of years and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

At 22, he certainly fits the profile of a player who can come in and improve under Klopp.

Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl recently told The Redmen TV that Monchengladbach are expected to demand around £40 million for the Frenchman.

Of course, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Romeo Lavia over the past few weeks. But Kone could emerge as a serious option for Klopp should Lavia prove out of reach due to his price-tag.