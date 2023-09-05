Jordan Henderson shares what he heard before leaving Liverpool which worried him

Jordan Henderson has shared more details about the conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp before leaving Liverpool this summer.

Henderson was speaking to The Athletic following his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool and Saudi Arabia have developed a connection very quickly over the past few months.

Forward Roberto Firmino was the first player to make the move to the Middle East as his contract at Anfield came to an end.

The 31-year-old Brazilian looked like the perfect profile for the type of player expected to head to Saudi Arabia.

However, suddenly Fabinho was the next player on their list and he too moved on, joining Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal.

Suddenly, Jordan Henderson was next and he’s now shared that he had a conversation about leaving Liverpool with manager Jurgen Klopp before going.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The club then spent all summer trying to find an adequate replacement and settled on Ryan Gravenberch.

His move certainly wasn’t anticipated though as shown by the scramble by the club to secure another midfield target.

Now, Saudi Arabia have set their sights on their biggest target yet: Mohamed Salah.

Unlike Henderson, Liverpool appear to be doing everything possible to stop him making the switch this summer.

Henderson shares conversation with Liverpool manager Klopp

Talking about the chat he had with Klopp, Henderson said: “There were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing. I’ve got a very good relationship with Jurgen. He was very honest with me.

“I won’t go into detail about the conversation because it’s private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn’t going to be playing as much.

“I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position.”

It’s no surprise that Henderson’s minutes were set to be reduced going into this season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were already in Jurgen Klopp’s plans and have started the season brilliantly.

Henderson also provided support for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right but his role has now shifted making the England international’s place in the side more redundant.

Liverpool manager Klopp was right to tell Henderson in their conversation that his minutes were going to be reduced.

It was interesting to see him still being involved in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week.

Whether he can retain that place going into next summer’s European Championships playing at a lower level for the next 12 months is yet to be seen.