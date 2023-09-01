‘Absolutely extraordinary’: Sky journalist has just dropped Liverpool transfer update live on air

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has just dropped some fresh transfer news regarding Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East over the last few days. Liverpool have no interest in selling him, but the Saudi giants aren’t ready to give up.

Sheth has just shared the latest live on Sky Sports News.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad reportedly tabled a mammoth £150 million bid to sign Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian, 31, is still at the top of his game. He is undoubtedly Liverpool’s best player, and it’s no surprise at all that the Reds turned that offer down.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp‘s stance on Salah has been the same from day one – he is not for sale. That hasn’t changed now despite the huge offer.

Now, Dharmesh Sheth has shared what he has heard from his sources in Saudi, and the journalist believes a new bid worth £200 million could be on its way.

He said: “Extraordinary. Absolutely extraordinary. Al-Ittihad will not give up on signing Mohamed Salah. They have not ruled out going back in with an improved offer after having a verbal bid worth £150 million rejected.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“One source has told Sky Sports news that the Saudi club are getting encouragement in certain quarters that a deal is still there to be done and while they feel that encouragement, that’s what will keep them trying.

“That same source has told me that Al-Ittihad are prepared to go as high as £200 million to get Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s stance is still that that the player is not for sale, they have no intention of selling.

I haven’t been given the details on where they are getting this encouragement from though.

“The owners of Liverpool. Are their heads being turned by potentially a higher bid? Potentially £200 million. Or are they getting noises from Mo Salah himself that a £1.5 million is offer is turning his head?

“Whatever is happening, Al-Ittihad are not giving up. They believe they can still sign Mo Salah.”

The transfer window in the Saudi Pro League does not shut for another 20 days. That gives them all the time in the world to try and change Liverpool’s stance on Salah.