Jordan Henderson raves about 24-year-old who Arsenal reportedly could sign this summer

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has raved about Declan Rice, after claims Arsenal are closing in on signing the West Ham United star.

Mikel Arteta seems to be closing in on his first summer signing and it could be Arsenal’s biggest addition of the transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice over the past few months, with the Hammers captain set to leave east London this summer.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed just yesterday that Arsenal are on the verge of wrapping up a deal for Rice.

The 24-year-old has just captained West Ham to a Europa Conference League title and has now joined up with his England teammates at St George’s Park.

And Henderson has praised the midfielder for his performances at West Ham this season.

Henderson raves about Rice

Speaking to talkSPORT, Henderson said he was absolutely delighted for Rice after watching the midfielder pick up a trophy with West Ham last week.

“Incredible journey for him and he’s still so young as well, he’s still got a lot to go,” the Liverpool man said.

“He’s an incredible person first and foremost around the camp, he’s great to have around and a great laugh.

“But on the pitch, the quality that he has, he has grown into the leadership role he’s been given at West Ham and obviously coming here as well.

“Top, top player and I was delighted for him to lift the trophy for West Ham a club that he loves so much, to do that would have meant an awful lot to him.”

Rice has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and if Arsenal manage to get a deal over the line, it would be a huge statement of intent.

Mikel Arteta looks set to re-shape his midfield over the coming weeks, with both Granit Xhaka and Jorginho linked with moves away from the club.

Signing Rice would be a brilliant start to the window and show Arsenal mean business ahead of next season.