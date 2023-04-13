Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave











Fabrizio Romano has provided football fans with a big update as Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave Premier League side Brighton early this summer, and Liverpool are one of three teams ready to pounce.

The attacking midfielder has been on fire for Brighton this season, and his performances in Qatar also caught the eye – helping Argentina win the World Cup.

In the Premier League this season, the 24 year old has managed eight goals and one assist. He already has 16 appearances for his country.

Many clubs have been circling to see if the player would be available in the summer, and this latest update from Romano will put them on high alert.

Photo by Richard Sellers – APL/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano latest on Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister

The midfielder is one of many Brighton players who have impressed this season. The club have a great trend of being able to massively profit on their players. It looks like this will continue following the latest update.

On Twitter, Fabrizio Romano said: “Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United”

He also mentioned that all three clubs mentioned above have “approached the player’s camp to discuss the project.”

Former manager Graham Potter was full of praise for the player, calling him a ‘dream’ to work with.

This is obviously huge news, especially for Liverpool. They are desperate to bolster their midfield, especially in regards to creativity. It has been one of their biggest issues this season.

Mac Allister would be a great solution to their problems. No doubt Liverpool will be hoping to fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Show all