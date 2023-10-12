Joleon Lescott has been raving about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and thinks he could be the solution to one problem position at the club right now.

Lescott was speaking on the Filthy Fellas YouTube channel about his time in football.

The 41-year-old has won Premier League titles and FA Cup but is now pursuing a career in the media and coaching.

One of the roles he’s recently had is working alongside Lee Carsley with England’s Under-21s.

England have traditionally underperformed at this level despite having one of the strongest academy set-ups in Europe.

However, this summer the team finally achieved went all the way and won the tournament.

They did so without conceding a goal which is an extremely impressive feat and Curtis Jones played a starring role.

He was named in the team of the tournament after spending the whole campaign as a holding midfielder.

Joleon Lescott has been raving about Jones and Liverpool might want to consider playing the 22-year-old in a deeper role this season.

Alexis Mac Allister has been trusted with protecting the back four this season but has often struggled with the defensive aspects of the role.

Lescott hails Liverpool youngster Jones

Speaking about the midfielder, Lescott said: “There was a lot of talent, so it was just finding a way to gel it all together and recognising like Liverpool now will hopefully go with it.

“Curtis Jones was playing as like a holding midfielder, he’d never played like that really until the summer.

“And then in the summer, he was arguably one of the best if not the best in that position.”

Curtis Jones has broken into the Liverpool side this season but not in the position Lescott saw him star in during the summer.

He’s improving rapidly although his recent involvement has been tapered after his red card against Tottenham.

Jones certainly has the attributes to be a top screening midfielder as his tenacity and passing means he can protect the back four with ease.

If Liverpool continue to look leaky in midfield then Jones could be the answer to fixing the balance in the middle of the pitch.