John Terry reacts to news coming out of Chelsea yesterday

Chelsea announced yesterday that Levi Colwill has signed a brand new contract, and John Terry is delighted with the news.

The Blues have begun a new era under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is expected to take the club back to where they belong after what was truly an embarrassing season last time out.

Chelsea have signed four new players in this window so far, but tying Colwill down to a new deal may just prove to be their best bit of business this summer.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

John Terry and Ben Chilwell react after Levi Colwill signs new Chelsea contract

Levi Colwill has always been one of Chelsea’s brightest young players.

The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, and he was fantastic. He made a brilliant name for himself under Roberto De Zerbi, and became a wanted man.

The Seagulls were very keen to sign him, as were Liverpool, who were ready to pounce if Chelsea were willing to let him leave in this window.

After weeks of speculation, the Blues finally convinced him to stay, and Colwill penned a new long-term contract this week.

Celebrating his new deal on Instagram, Colwill wrote: “Delighted to commit my future to my boyhood club Chelsea. I’m thrilled to be here and excited to be a part of this project.

“It’s been an honour to have been at this club since a 9-year old and I’m dedicated to work with my teammates to bring this club continued success.”

John Terry and Ben Chilwell both replied with emojis to congratulate the young defender.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

Levi Colwill is a fantastic young defender.

The 20-year-old played 22 times for Brighton on loan last season and he was sensational. He even played five times for the England U21s and helped them win the Euros this summer.

Liverpool and Brighton were really keen to sign Colwill and he’d have been a great signing for either of those clubs. Thankfully for Blues fans, Pochettino convinced him to stay.

It will be interesting to see how Colwill will fare for Chelsea this season.