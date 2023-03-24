Joe Cole lavishes praise on Arsenal target Declan Rice after England v Italy











Arsenal fans will have been loving what they saw from England midfielder Declan Rice last night over in Italy.

Rice is said to be one Arsenal’s key targets in the summer and he put in a stunning performance in Naples to show his class in the midfield.

The West Ham star got himself on the scoresheet as well to cap off a fine night.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Virtuoso

Of course, it was further evidence from Rice of the player he is becoming. And watching on for Channel 4 on the night, former Hammer Joe Cole was there to lavish serious praise on Rice for his performance.

“He was magnificent tonight. Best player on the pitch. Took his goal well. Dec is just alive to it. If that is a centre forward we are talking about instincts and naturally ability,” Cole said.

“He was outstanding from start to finish tonight and it might get lost but he was brilliant.”

Rice, starting alongside Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham in England’s midfield, showed just what Arsenal are so keen on signing him.

West Ham are believed to be looking to bring in at least £75m for Rice. A cluster of clubs, including Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal are all thought to want him.

TBR’s View: Declan Rice at Arsenal is frightening

Given how good the Gunners are already looking, there is some serious worry for the rest of the Premier League if they then sign Declan Rice as well.

Last night, it just showed how good Rice has become. He dominated a midfield area packed with quality. In a weird way, it simply showed he is now too good for West Ham and needs to make that step.

For Arsenal, this was just more evidence to back up why they want Rice. He oozes class, and the idea of him in that midfield alongside Partey and Odegaard is mouth-watering. Well, for Arsenal fans anyway.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images