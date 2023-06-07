Joao Mario sends West Ham message ahead of European final tonight











Joao Mario has sent a message to West Ham United ahead of their Europa Conference League final this evening.

The Portuguese midfielder took to Twitter to wish his old club the best ahead of their biggest game in decades.

Excitement has been building around the club ever since their semi-final victory over AZ Alkmaar.

With Premier League safety secured, David Moyes’s full attention has been on Europe.

He’s got nearly a full squad available to him tonight as they face Italian side Fiorentina in Prague.

Only Gianluca Scamacca is unavailable due to injury, although he’s not been involved for some time.

Joao Mario – who spent six months on loan at West Ham in 2018 – has sent his old club a message ahead of the final.

It’s a sign of how much he enjoyed his time at the London Stadium that he’s still keeping a close eye on them now.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Joao Mario sends West Ham message

The Portuguese posted on Twitter on the morning of the match and said: “Good luck today West Ham! What a special club! COME ON YOU IRONS.”

Joao Mario only played 14 times for West Ham during that loan spell, but his versatility proved invaluable under David Moyes.

He scored twice in that time, although West Ham slowly slipped down the table during his time with the club.

It’s likely to be a huge game for club captain Declan Rice for several reasons.

The 24-year-old is expected to move on this summer with Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing him.

To finish his career at the club by lifting a European trophy would be a huge achievement.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

West Ham fans will be putting Rice’s future to the back of their minds today.

Generations of West Ham fans have never experienced the club compete in a European final.

There will be jubilant scenes in Prague if Moyes can lead the team to victory tonight.

Plenty of former players such as Joao Mario will be wishing West Ham the best against their Italian opposition.

Show all