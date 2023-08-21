Joao Cancelo update provides big blow to Arsenal hopes of replacing Jurrien Timber

Arsenal look like they’ve finally missed out on signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese full-back had come into the the Gunners’ thinking once again after the injury to Jurrien Timber on the opening day of the season.

Cancelo is a player admired by Mikel Arteta and very much fits the bill in terms of being able to step into midfield and play more centrally.

However, according to 90Min, Cancelo has now made his mind up on a move to Barcelona instead and the deal is expected to be done in the coming days.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It comes just a week or so after reports had claimed Arsenal were actively engaged in talks about bringing Cancelo into the club.

Cancelo had previously been part of a ‘phenomenal‘ Man City defence but found himself shunted down the pecking order in the last 18 months. A loan move to Bayern didn’t work out either, and now he finds himself trying to secure a move to Spain.

Arsenal to go again

Missing out on Cancelo is not the be all and end all for Arsenal, although it will be a tad frustrating as well.

The Gunners were always going to find it hard to get City to sell to them again and when a team like Barcelona comes along as well, it’s even harder.

Arsenal must now decide whether to ride it out or to go into the market. They might not find someone quite as good as Cancelo but there are players out there.

It feels a big ten days or so for Arsenal this and one which could define their season.