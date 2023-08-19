Joao Cancelo to Barcelona update emerges despite opening talks with Arsenal

Arsenal will have to keep looking for a new defender if they want to replace Jurrien Timber this summer.

The new signing was injured in his first game for the Gunners and has effectively been ruled out for the entire season after a serious knee problem was picked up.

For Arsenal, it means it’s back to the drawing board really in what will be a hugely frustrating turn of of events for Mikel Arteta.

And even more frustratingly for Arteta, it seems one of his ideal replacements at full-back for Timber, Joao Cancelo, is now going to be moving elsewhere aswell.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Reports just yesterday had claimed that Arsenal had opened talks over signing Cancelo. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Cancelo is looking like he’s off to Barcelona.

Taking to his X account this morning, Romano has confirmed that there’ll be more talks with Cancelo, City and Barca this weekend and in the end, a deal should be signed off. Cancelo is believed to want the move to the Spanish club, despite Arsenal’s interest.

It means Mikel Arteta and Edu will now need to scour the market for further reinforcements.

Timber injury is massive for Arsenal

It is a nightmare scenario for a manager really. They spend a good chunk of their budget on bringing in a player they hope can change things a bit and they get injured immediately.

Cancelo would have been ideal to come in for Timber as well, so him going to Barca is just another kick in the teeth for the Gunners really.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s recruitment has been good and you can’t legislate for injuries. But these next few weeks could define their season and you do feel it’s crucial they manage to bring someone in.