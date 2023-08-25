Jesse Marsch has backed Dominik Szoboszlai to become of the best players in the world in his position, claiming that Liverpool got a steal when they brought the Hungarian to Anfield this summer.

Marsch was speaking to The Telegraph about the 22-year-old who he previously managed at Red Bull Salzburg, as well as RB Leipzig.

It is fair to say that Dominik Szoboszlai has made a brilliant start to life at Liverpool. It caught many off-guard when the Reds completed the signing of the attacking midfielder.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

But already, two games in, Szoboszlai has shown that he could be an unbelievable signing. He was brilliant at times against Chelsea before the Blues seized the initiative in the game.

Marsch lauds Liverpool summer signing Szoboszlai

And he was even better in the win over Bournemouth. Paul Merson suggested that he could not believe how good Szoboszlai was in the victory.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One person who clearly was not surprised to see Szoboszlai steal the show was Jesse Marsch. The American knows the youngster incredibly well after their spells together in Austria and Germany.

The time in Salzburg also saw Marsch work alongside a certain Erling Haaland. And he suggested that the pair have everything needed to reach the very top now that they are in the Premier League.

He also claimed there could not be a better fit for Szoboszlai than Liverpool.

“Liverpool got a steal at £60 million, just like Manchester City got a steal with Erling. Look, they are a different profile of footballer. Erling has the ability to change a game because he can score at will. His pace and power is different to anyone else around. Szobo has an elegance and technical ability to go with a physical package which make him unique. There are not many players with his physical stature who can run as he can with the intelligence,” he told The Telegraph.

“The point is that these two are destined to be two of the best in the world in their positions.”

“I watched both Liverpool games and for me he was the best player,” he added.

“It is the perfect club for him. Liverpool and Jurgen have been really smart to take him.”

Liverpool have had these signings down the years which have excited fans without initially appearing to be obvious game-changers.

Few could have quite imagined what the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino would really go on to achieve. But they have all since written their name into club folklore.

It is obviously too soon to say that Szoboszlai will do the same. But there is definitely the sense that Liverpool have produced a special bit of business with his signing.