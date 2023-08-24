Paul Merson couldn’t believe how good Liverpool star was against Bournemouth

Paul Merson has admitted that he was blown away by the display of Dominik Szoboszlai for Liverpool in their win over Bournemouth, suggesting that he could not believe how good he was.

Merson was speaking to Sportskeeda after the Reds picked up their first victory of the campaign, coming from behind to beat the Cherries at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai made his home debut in the win. The Hungarian was very impressive in the draw with Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But he stepped it up another level on Saturday. The 22-year-old was exceptional in the middle of the park, often driving the team forward, particularly in the second-half.

Merson amazed by Szoboszlai after Liverpool win

It is remarkable to think of how quickly Szoboszlai seems to have settled into life on Merseyside. The early signs certainly suggest that he is going to be an absolutely inspired signing for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Certainly, Paul Merson admitted that he did not expect Szoboszlai to be so impressive in the game against Bournemouth.

“I was very impressed with Dominik Szoboszlai the other day – I couldn’t believe how good he was,” he told Sportskeeda.

Szoboszlai’s start to life at Liverpool highlights the kind of potential the Reds seem to have in their ranks. Obviously, it has been a transitional summer for the club, particularly in the middle of the park.

They have lost some huge characters in the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. James Milner has also departed after a superb spell.

It remains to be seen if Wataru Endo is going to be able to shine in the holding role. But if he can impress, Liverpool could have put together a brilliant unit, with Alexis Mac Allister also doing well since his switch from Brighton.

But Szoboszlai looks to be the potential superstar of the three. He could possibly be the game-changing signing Liverpool desperately needed heading into this window.