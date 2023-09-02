Jesse Lingard reacts after transfer news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Brennan Johnson left Nottingham Forest and joined Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, and Jesse Lingard has wished him well on Instagram.

Spurs ended the window in style, didn’t they? Yes, they couldn’t get everything they wanted done, but Ange Postecoglou should be really pleased with the business his side have managed to do.

Johnson’s arrival was the icing on the cake last night.

Jesse Lingard sends message to new Tottenham star Brennan Johnson

Tottenham were interested in Brennan Johnson for a long time before they made a move to sign him.

The North Londoners needed to strengthen their attack following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich last month, and Postecoglou made the Nottingham Forest man his top target.

Spurs entered talks with the Reds a few days ago, but it was only on transfer deadline day that a deal was struck between the two clubs.

Johnson was pulled out of training yesterday and told to leave for his medical in London. It took a while to complete all the formalities, but Tottenham got there in the end.

The Welshman’s move to Spurs ends his 14-year association with Nottingham Forest. He posted an emotional message on Instagram to bid farewell to the Reds.

Jesse Lingard and Djed Spence both replied to his post.

Lingard wrote: “Good luck my bro,” while Spece commented: “Legend!”

TBR View:

Tottenham fans should be very happy with Brennan Johnson’s arrival.

Yes, he’s no Harry Kane, and no, he’s definitely not here to replace the England captain, but he is a fantastic talent who will give Postecoglou a ton of options this season.

Johnson is rapid, can play in multiple positions and has a year’s experience in the Premier League already. The fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see where Postecoglou will deploy him at Spurs this season.