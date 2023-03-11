Jermaine Jenas seriously impressed with Alisson Becker after first-half intervention











Jermaine Jenas has praised Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for one moment in particular in the first-half of today’s match.

Jenas was covering the opening match of the Premier League weekend for BT Sport, via BBC Sport.

Liverpool were hoping to build on the momentum from their extraordinary win against Manchester United last weekend.

After being demolished at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to bounce back.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

They certainly did that, and were hoping to carry that form to the south coast against Bournemouth.

Today’s hosts will not have fond memories of their last match against Liverpool.

Their 9-0 loss matched a Premier League record and ultimately cost Scott Parker his job.

They started today’s match in a stronger manner, mainly by avoiding conceding twice in the first six minutes.

In fact, they nearly went in front through January signing Dango Ouattara in the opening 20 minutes.

However, Jenas was quick to praise Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for preventing that particular chance.

Jenas impressed with Liverpool star Alisson

Speaking on BT Sport, via BBC Sport, Jenas singled out the Brazilian in the first-half.

Dango Ouattara broke the offside trap after a fantastic pass from former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke.

He should have taken his shot early, but decided to try and round Alisson, and the Brazilian did the rest.

“Solanke does really well and picks out Ouattara but his touch is too big, it takes him too wide and the chance is gone,” Jenas said.

“You have to give Alisson a lot of credit as well, he stands up, doesn’t give him the chance of a penalty and sends him wide.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The £150,000-a-week Liverpool man has been one of the few consistent players in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Despite the action being concentrated at the other end last week, Alisson still made Garth Crooks team of the week.

Gary Neville has previously called him the best goalkeeper in the world, although he couldn’t stop Bournemouth taking the lead.

He was powerless to stop Philip Billing’s close-range effort putting bottom of the league Bournemouth in front.

His teammates had created plenty of chances, and saw a goal ruled out for offside.

But despite Jenas praising Alisson’s efforts in the Liverpool goal, the Reds went into the break behind.

