Garth Crooks names Liverpool star Alisson Becker in team of the week











Garth Crooks has included Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker in his Premier League team of the week.

The BBC Sport pundit shared his latest line-up after Liverpool’s record victory over Manchester United.

It was a game that will live long in the memory of every Liverpool fan after a crazy second-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t even score six goals in a half against Bournemouth in their 9-0 demolition earlier in the season.

After slow starts to their Liverpool careers, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez produced two exceptional performances.

Gakpo especially showcased the technique in front of goal that saw him score nine times in 14 appearances for PSV this season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

At the other end, Crooks was impressed with Alisson keeping a clean sheet for Liverpool against one of the league’s fiercest attacks.

Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form, but was easily thwarted yesterday.

The entire back line limited the visitors to just four shots on target, with Alisson having no trouble keeping each of them out.

Crooks names Liverpool star Alisson in his team of the week

The BBC Sport pundit gave his explanation as to why the Brazilian international was included in his team of the week.

‘Liverpool on the other hand were as determined to keep a clean sheet as they were to score goals,’ Crooks wrote.

‘Alisson will feel as elated as his strikers because he didn’t give United a sniff. The clean sheet will have put the icing on the result for Liverpool.’

The £150,000-a-week goalkeeper has been arguably Liverpool’s most consistent player this season.

Gary Neville has claimed that he’s the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale has shared a similar opinion in recent months, which is high praise indeed.

The Brazilian has played a huge part in Liverpool’s success since his move from Roma in 2018.

Alisson will be pleased his latest outing for Liverpool has been rewarded by Garth Crooks.

Whether the vital saves Ramsdale made for Arsenal against Bournemouth, or the clean sheets kept by Gavin Bazunu or Jason Steele should have been recognised is another debate.

But after such a destructive victory, it’s hard not to shower praise on all of Liverpool’s players.

