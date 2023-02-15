Jermaine Jenas criticises Tottenham defender Eric Dier for role in AC Milan goal last night











Jermaine Jenas has criticised Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier for his role in AC Milan’s goal last night.

Jenas was speaking on BT Sport (14/2 8:50pm) during the half-time break in yesterday’s Champions League match.

Tottenham went into the break a goal behind thanks to an early Brahim Diaz header.

The young Spaniard scored at the second attempt, after a miraculous save from Fraser Forster.

Cristian Romero lost an aerial duel with Theo Hernandez who created the opening for the hosts.

His cross was initially parried away by Forster, before Brahim Diaz opened the scoring.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was another piece of poor defending from Tottenham, who went into the game off the back of a horrendous performance against Leicester.

Eric Dier came in for criticism that day too, having failed to deal with Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jenas was unimpressed with Dier’s efforts to stop Brahim Diaz getting a shot away and stopping Tottenham from going behind.

It’s been a mixed season for the £85,000-a-week defender, who needs to improve his form quickly.

Jenas places blame on Dier for Tottenham conceding last night

Analysing AC Milan’s goal during the break on BT Sport last night, Jenas highlighted Dier’s role.

“Look, with Eric Dier, I thought he could have done more as well,” Jenas said.

“It’s a tough scenario he’s got himself into, don’t get me wrong, because you don’t want to give away a penalty.

“I just feel like it’s danger time, it’s not a moment to wonder, ‘do I get tight’, it’s about stopping something happening.

“He could have been just a bit closer to stop the shot on target, again it was just a little bit too much distance between him and what was actually happening.

“It was a really poor goal to concede.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Peter Crouch added: “I don’t think he can let him have a touch there.

“He’s got to have to hit it first time, once he’s had to the touch you should be on him.

Jenas replied: “Even a nudge or something just to put them off balance before they hit the shot, he doesn’t do anything, he doesn’t engage.”

Dier is likely to be a very important player to Antonio Conte for the rest of the season.

Their injury crisis in midfield could see the 29-year-old shifted further up the pitch.

It’s a role he used to play as a youngster, and could relieve him of some of his defensive duties.

The criticism of Dier from Jenas is fair, but his Tottenham teammate Cristian Romero simply had to win his header in the build-up to the goal.

If he had, the whole situation would have been completely avoidable.

