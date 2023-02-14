Pundit criticises Eric Dier for what he was seen doing in Tottenham loss











Don Hutchison has told The Gab and Juls Podcast that what Eric Dier did after Tottenham Hotspur conceded against Leicester City on Saturday is something he really hates, with the defender ordering others around after his own mistakes in the defeat.

Spurs were soundly beaten by the Foxes at the King Power Stadium. Tottenham lost 4-1. And there was controversy as Harvey Barnes also had the ball in the back of the net on another occasion.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

None of the backline covered themselves in glory against Brendan Rodgers’ side. But it was a particularly poor day for Dier. The Englishman almost seemed reluctant to challenge the strikers, instead standing well off as they got closer to the box.

Hutchison hits out at Dier after Tottenham loss

It was a really tough afternoon for the 29-year-old. But it was not the performance which annoyed Hutchison most. Instead, he took exception to the way Dier seemingly tried to absolve him of blame.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“Defensively, they were all over the place. Eric Dier, there’s two goals where Eric Dier’s passive, and he’s standing off Iheanacho, doesn’t engage him. Go and close him down. And then Harvey Barnes, he does exactly the same thing,” he told The Gab and Juls Podcast.

“To make it worse, which I hate, it’s one of my pet hates, he starts pointing at everyone else. ‘You do this, you do that’. You do it! That is Tottenham all over.”

Dier’s form is proving to be a real problem for Tottenham right now. When Antonio Conte came in, it appeared that he may be about to get his career back on track.

In fact, Conte claimed early on in his tenure that Dier had the potential to be one of the best in the world in that position in the middle of the back three.

His form saw Dier earn a recall to the England squad. However, his performances in more recent months have been a lot more worrying. He appears to have gone backwards again.

The problem is that Tottenham do not really have the depth to take Dier out of the firing line. They will welcome Cristian Romero back after his suspension. But they lack the resources to replace Dier for the time-being.