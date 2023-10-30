Jermain Defoe’s six-word answer when asked if Tottenham can win the league

Jermain Defoe has now shared his thoughts on whether Tottenham Hotspur can win the Premier League this season after an impressive start.

Defoe was speaking on Optus Sport’s ‘The Weekend Wrap’ and was asked if his old club Tottenham can go all the way.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, Defoe preferred to stay cautious and said it’s best to take each game as it comes right now.

Defoe did think it was beneficial for the Tottenham players to visualise winning the league, but stopped short of a bold prediction.

He said: “Take each game as it comes.”

He’s then asked to elaborate and says: “I think as players, it’s still early days, there’s still a lot of football left to be played, but I think you have to think like that.

“The results are there of course, it’s been an amazing start to the season but I think the performances, you look at some of the goals that we’ve scored.”

And it’s hard for any football fan to disagree with the progress that Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham are making this season.

An away trip to Crystal Palace was meant to be a tough test for this Spurs side, but it was one they passed with flying colours.

Defoe didn’t want to tip Tottenham for the league title just yet

If Tottenham are to go on to sustain a title challenge this season, then fans will surely point out that Son Heung-Min will be crucial.

The newly appointed captain is spearheading this Spurs side so effectively.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

And given Defoe is part of the strikers union, he’ll surely recognise Son’s role in the form that sees Tottenham sit top of the league.

However, it hasn’t just been Spurs’ attackers that have been catching the eye.

Pundit Robbie Mustoe has now declared that Micky van de Ven is going to be a star of the future.

Mustoe was so impressed with van de Ven’s showing against Palace, and lauded his recovery runs in particular.

And whilst Defoe may stop short of naming Tottenham as title favourites, he will recognise the brilliant foundations Postecoglou is putting in place.