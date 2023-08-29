Jermain Defoe suggests ‘special’ Arsenal player has an unbelievable first touch

Jermain Defoe has admitted that he’s been seriously impressed by the technical skill of Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

Defoe was speaking to Troy Deeney on The Player’s Channel about the 24-year-old Arsenal skipper.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has put an emphasis on bringing players with exceptional technical quality.

He demands his teams play fast-flowing football with defenders expected to be able to play through the lines.

Their build-up play tends to focus on getting the ball out wide to either Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.

They’re then supported by overlapped full-backs who will then try and create chances for whoever is lurking in the box.

Martin Odegaard is an important player in all of this as his job is to link play between Arsenal’s various attackers in tight spaces.

That means having to be able to control the ball in difficult scenarios quickly before finding a teammate.

Defoe has admitted that Odegaard’s first touch is unbelievable and it appears to be key to Arsenal’s success right now.

Although there’s been a slight tweak in the club’s tactics this season, the Norwegian is still vital to how they play in the final third.

Defoe impressed with Arsenal star Odegaard

Speaking about which players have the best first touch, Deeney and Defoe mention Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

The conversation moved on and Deeney said: “Do you know as well? [Martin] Odegaard. Lovely first touch.”

Defoe replied and said: “Oh my god, he’s a special player. Special players, you can’t teach them.”

Odegaard works particularly hard in Arsenal’s warm-ups to make sure he’s ready for any scenario during a game.

The Norwegian is very clear with what he works on, knowing that his link-up play is going to be a lot more important than his shooting for example.

Defoe won’t be alone in highlighting how good Odegaard’s first touch is and what a special player he is for Arsenal.

The club are aware of his importance as well and want to tie him down to a new deal.

It would be one of the best bits of business they do this summer if they can extend his time at the Emirates.