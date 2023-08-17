Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are planning talks with Martin Odegaard and are set to offer him a brand-new contract to extend his stay at the club.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners on a permanent deal from Real Madrid for £30 million in the summer of 2021 (Sky Sports). He has been one of the best players in the Premier League since, and the Gunners need to keep an eye on his future.

Romano has claimed on X that Arsenal will begin talks with Odegaard soon.

Arsenal have done a phenomenal job with respect to players’ contracts over the last few months.

The Gunners tied down Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to long-term deals not too long ago, which were all huge boosts to the club.

Edu deserves immense praise for getting them over the line, but now, the focus is on the future of their skipper, Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has entered the final two years of his contract at Arsenal. He seems very happy at the club, but it would be silly to let him run his deal down to just 12 months.

Arsenal should tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible, and Romano has now revealed that it is one of the priorities of the year.

He said: “Arsenal want to advance in talks to get new deal done for Martin Ødegaard in the next weeks. Initial discussions set to take place as extending Martin’s contract will be one of the priorities of the year.”

Martin Odegaard was Arsenal’s best player last season.

The Norwegian scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League, which is an outstanding return for an attacking midfielder.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to have an even better season this time, and we won’t be surprised at all if he ends up with a superior record.

Arsenal are right to push Odegaard for a contract extension. We don’t see a reason why he would turn them down.