Jermain Defoe slams £41m Liverpool player for what he did v Tottenham

Liverpool’s loss against Tottenham yesterday was marred in controversy as the refs and VAR had a mixed day at the office to say the least.

The Reds had a goal by Luis Diaz ruled out unfairly after a huge mistake in the VAR room, while Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both sent off to compound a miserable day for Liverpool.

And speaking about Jota’s red for Premier League productions, former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe was far from impressed with the Portuguese forward’s antics.

Defoe rips into Diogo Jota for second yellow at Tottenham

Speaking on Jota’s second yellow at Tottenham, former Spurs goal-getter Defoe claimed that Jota should have shown more experience and kept his head.

“If a young player did that, even then you would be thinking ’just keep your head. You are on a yellow card. Don’t do anything silly to let your teammates down. You just couldn’t understand why. You lose the ball there. Don’t go to ground if you are on a yellow card, especially when you are down to ten. After that, you thought ‘Tottenham would get another chance’ and they did, which led to the three points,” Defoe said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Silly decision

Defoe is actually bang on here about Jota. After picking up a yellow that was, admittedly, harsh, he should have then had the wits about him to keep himself on the field.

His second booking was obvious and there was simply no need to do it. He put his Liverpool teammates under serious threat and in the end, the result got away from them.

A player like Jota will be a big miss for Liverpool in the next game or so. And as Defoe says, had a younger player done it, the more experienced heads would have been giving him advice.

Jurgen Klopp is probably less than impressed with Jota getting a red as well and it simply compounded what was a nightmare day for the Reds overall, despite a spirited performance.