Jermain Defoe has singled out James Maddison for praise and labelled the midfielder an ‘unbelievable’ signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs snapped up Maddison from Leicester City over the summer for a fee worth £40 million and it’s fair to say he’s made an instant impact in North London.

The 26-year-old has netted three goals and provided five assists in his opening 10 Premier League games for Tottenham.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The England international has struck up a brilliant partnership with Son Heung-Min and it’s easy to see why he’s already been labelled the ‘signing of the summer‘.

Now, Jermain Defoe has been speaking to Optus Sport and admitted he’s been impressed with Maddison’s displays so far.

Defoe on ‘unbelievable’ Maddison

Speaking on the Weekend Wrap, Defoe argued that Maddison has been the signing of the summer based on his early-season performances.

“[James] Maddison has probably been for me the best signing of the season,” the former Spurs striker said.

“He’s a Tottenham player if that makes sense, unbelievable signing, really, really good.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

At just £40 million, Tottenham have pulled off a complete masterstroke by bringing in Maddison over the summer.

He’s helped to transform the way they play and has quickly established himself as a key man under Postecoglou.

The former Leicester man was also named as a vice-captain over the summer, which is yet another indicator of how well he’s settled in at Spurs.

Maddison has led by example on the pitch so far and helped to fill the creative void left by Harry Kane after the striker moved to Bayern Munich.

The midfielder is well on course to enjoy his best season to date in terms of goal involvements and if Spurs are to achieve something big this season, he will play a key role in their success.