Tottenham player ranked higher than Rice and Messi this season so far

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a sensational start to the season, sitting top of the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou has quickly raised Spurs’ levels since taking the reins in the summer.

Tottenham signed some great players, while most of the ones who were already on the books have been revitalised.

Arguably the best signing Spurs made this summer was James Maddison. The £40million acquisition has been sensational at N17.

The 26-year-old has had a direct hand in seven Tottenham goals in the Premier League.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Maddison has also made 25 key passes for his teammates, created six big chances, and registered 13 shots on target.

The Spurs man’s great individual start to the campaign has led to 90Min naming him in their top 20 players of the season so far.

They ranked Maddison 11th, above the likes of Declan Rice, William Saliba and Lionel Messi.

“The Premier League signing of the summer? Absolutely,” they wrote.

“James Maddison has quickly become the main creative force in a thrilling Tottenham team, bagging five assists already.”

Our view

Maddison has not only been an amazing signing for Tottenham – arguably the best in the league this summer based on current evidence – but also great value for money.

At just £40million and with a reported £170,000-a-week salary, he has brought something to Spurs that they’ve been sorely missing since Christian Eriksen left.

Tottenham are in a good place right now – both in terms of the squad and the table position – and they’ll hope to keep building on these foundations after the break.