Arsenal could be facing up to missing out on Jeremie Frimpong this summer with the right-back keen on Manchester United instead.

Frimpong has emerged as one of the names on Arsenal’s radar in recent weeks. His form for Bayer Leverkusen has been outstanding and he has scored an impressive seven goals this season from full-back.

However, according to a report from BILD – via Sport Witness – Frimpong is already leaning towards signing for Manchester United instead.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Special

Jeremie Frimpong is definitely looking like a player who can make the leap to the Premier League with ease.

Defensively he is sound enough and while he can improve there, it’s his attacking output that really makes him standout from the rest at the moment.

Lauded by a certain Xabi Alonso as being a ‘special‘ talent, Frimpong is certainly a player who both Arsenal and United can benefit from having in the squad.

Leverkusen, of course, will want to keep hold of one of their top stars. But as with most of the big name players doing well in Germany, a move to the Premier League will beckon at some point.

For now, then, it seems Arsenal and United fancy Frimpong. But Old Trafford, it seems, would be his preferred option as things stand.

TBR’s View: Frimpong perfect for the PL

When you look at what Jeremie Frimpong brings to the table in terms of pace, power, and the ability to get goals from wing-back, he is quite the player.

He is almost perfect really in terms of the ideal Premier League player. At 22, he has bags of room to get even better as well.

If this is indeed one that Arsenal miss out on, then it’s one they’ll want to watch keenly. Frimpong is quality, and Edu and co must decide if he is worth missing out on.