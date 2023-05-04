'So smart': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg previously hailed Spurs manager target











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso in recent days.

According to De Telegraaf, the 41-year-old is now Daniel Levy’s new frontrunner for the Spurs hotseat.

Alonso is apparently ahead of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot on the Tottenham managerial shortlist.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs has been looking for a new permanent manager since March, when Antonio Conte left N17.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Tottenham reins, including Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, it looks as though Spurs are eyeing the Bayer head coach, one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Alonso shone at Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Real Sociedad, Eibar and the Spain national team.

He also won numerous trophies including a World Cup, two European Championships and several Champions Leagues.

‘He’s a player I really learned a lot from’

Several years ago, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg listed Alonso as one of his idols.

“Xabi Alonso, for sure,” the Spurs ace told BT Sport several years ago when asked about his inspirations.

“Without disrespecting him, he wasn’t the fastest towards the end of his career.

“(But) he was so smart positioning-wise, touch-wise. Playing simple but playing effectively.

“To mention myself with him is not relatable but he’s a player I really learned a lot from.

“I was only with him six months or one year. He is the player I learned the most from watching.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hojbjerg played alongside Alonso at Bayern. Now, there’s a good chance Alonso could be managing the Dane.

Although the Spaniard is a relative newcomer to the managerial scene, he has quickly made a name for himself.

He only took over at Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season when they were 17th in the Bundesliga table.

However, Alonso has since transformed their fortunes, taking them up to sixth in the German top flight.

Leverkusen are also in the Europa League semi-finals, where they’ll be up against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.