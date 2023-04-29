Jamie Redknapp makes Cristian Romero prediction ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool











Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is a walking mistake right now, ahead of the crucial game with Liverpool.

Spurs take on the Reds knowing that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desperate for a win to reignite their late push for the top four places. For Ryan Mason, it represents a stern test of both he and his side’s credentials.

Tottenham conceded two more goals in midweek against Manchester United. Indeed, it could have been more, as Bruno Fernandes missed a golden chance and United threatened a lot in the first half.

And speaking on Sky’s Essential Football Podcast, former Spurs man Jamie Redknapp issued a damning verdict on current Tottenham defender Romero.

“Defensively I worry about them. They’ve conceding too many goals. Romero, he looks like he’s giving away goals every game with mistakes. He’s too rash. Everytime I watch him I think he’s going to get sent off. And this is the sort of game (against Liverpool) where you can see him making a mistake again,” Redknapp said.

Romero – who earns a whopping £165k-a-week at Spurs – was lauded as a hero in the winter as he helped Argentina win the World Cup. But that winning mentality has not translated to Tottenham.

TBR’s View: Romero needs to calm down and focus

Tottenham have a fine old defender in Cristian Romero when he’s on song. But at the moment, he’s not on song and with the likes of Eric Dier struggling as well, it’s causing issues for Spurs.

Romero is obviously a class act on his day. He showed with Argentina what he is all about and he’s proven it with Spurs at times as well.

Right now, Tottenham need him to step up to the plate. With Kane and Son up front, they always have a chance if they can keep clean sheets. Ryan Mason, then, must focus on getting Spurs tightened up.