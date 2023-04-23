Jamie Redknapp loves Tottenham's Son Heung-min despite his form this season











Jamie Redknapp has shared how much he enjoys watching Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, but admits he’s not been at his best this season.

Redknapp was previewing Tottenham’s clash with Newcastle United on Sky Sports (23/4 1:31pm).

It’s a huge game in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle went into the game with a three point and one game advantage.

However, they had just suffered a tough defeat to Aston Villa, and put on a performance that was very out of character.

On the flip side, Tottenham’s form hasn’t improved since sacking Antonio Conte.

Cristian Stellini has very much stuck to the same script after taking over on an interim basis.

Although, he did choose their trip to St. James’ Park to switch to a back four after much clamouring from Tottenham fans.

Unfortunately, it completely backfired, with Tottenham conceding five first-half goals.

Stellini was then forced to turn to Davinson Sanchez to revert back to their old formation, despite the awful reception he received last weekend.

Redknapp was talking about Son Heung-min, and the struggles he’s had this season at Tottenham.

He’s a big fan of the South Korean international, but admits he’s not had the best campaign.

Redknapp praises Tottenham star Son, but questions recent form

Talking about the 30-year-old forward, Redknapp said: “He’s had a very poor season this year to only get four Premier League goals [Son has scored eight league goals].

“The repertoire of goals he’s got this season, the speed and the quality he’s got, he’s a magnificent footballer.

“He’s got tremendous pace, he can score all sorts of goals, and I love it when he’s cutting inside and bending it into the top corner. Magnificent player.”

Son was anonymous throughout the entire first-half, although so were the rest of his teammates.

Redknapp’s belief that Son has had a poor season for Tottenham won’t have changed at St. James’ Park.

The performance from the entire squad showcased just how much needs to change at Spurs in the summer.

Even Cristian Romero – arguably Tottenham’s best defender – didn’t escape criticism.

