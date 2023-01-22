Jamie Redknapp delivers his verdict on Leandro Trossard's Arsenal debut today











Leandro Trossard got his Arsenal debut today as the Gunners saw off Manchester United in a thrilling Emirates encounter.

Trossard was signed in the week after the Gunners missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Ukrainian delivered an impressive debut himself this weekend at Liverpool.

However, there was a lot to like about Trossard as well. He came on for around 15 minutes and in the main, showed everyone why he should prove a fine purchase for Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And assessing his debut after the game, Sky’s Jamie Redknapp was more than impressed with Trossard.

“When they didn’t get Mudryk they might have thought it was a big miss for us. But they have already shown in a 15 minute cameo that Trossard is going to be a great signing for them.

“Great quality, he goes forward with the ball, he’s comfortable on it, he’s just a typical Arsenal player. £22 million, that’s a real bargain from their point of view,” Redknapp said of Trossard.

Trossard will know he is set to play a bit-part role in the final run in. However, having fallen out of favour at Brighton, he’ll chomping at the bit to impress at a title-challenging club.

TBR’s View: Trossard will be just fine with Arsenal

Missing out on Mudryk is a blow and his Chelsea debut showed what he is all about in his cameo. However, let’s not forget Trossard is an experienced PL player.

He has big quality himself and he’s a full Belgian international. That in itself, among this current Belgian crop, shows just how good he is.

Arsenal have done well landing Trossard. And while it was only a short appearance, he did indeed show he’ll be more than fine in the red of Arsenal.