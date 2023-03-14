Jamie O'Hara shares the three games which he's convinced Arsenal are going to lose now











Jamie O’Hara has now shared when Arsenal might lose the Premier League title race.

The infamous Tottenham Hotspur supporting pundit was speaking on TalkSPORT about their title ambitions.

With the final international break of the season just around the corner, the run-in is about to begin.

Arsenal currently have a five-point lead over Manchester City, but still have some tough games to overcome.

The one that stands out is their visit to The Etihad at the end of April that could decide the destination of the title.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

If Arsenal can avoid dropping points around that fixtures, then even a win for Pep Guardiola’s side wouldn’t be enough.

Jamie O’Hara is still very unsure that Arsenal are going to win the league this season.

He’s highlighted when he thinks they might lose their advantage in the race for the title.

However, he’s also shared when he’ll finally admit that they could just go and win it.

O’Hara shares when Arsenal will lose the league

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the exciting title race, O’Hara said: “There’s a lot of football to play.

“They’ve still got to play Man City, and after they play Man City, they’ve got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they’ve got to play Newcastle away.

“Three huge games, where in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title.

“That week there, is when Arsenal are going to lose the league.

O’Hara then admitted when he’ll finally accept that Arsenal are going to win the title: “Not yet, 6th of May I’ll do it then.”

Mikel Arteta received a boost at the weekend when he was able to welcome star striker Gabriel Jesus back to action.

The signing of Leandro Trossard in January appears to have given the squad the boost they needed going into the second half of the campaign.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

As O’Hara says, Arsenal still have to play a lot of football before they can start thinking about winning the league.

If they play like they did against Fulham on Sunday, then it’s their opponents that will be more worried than they are.

All eyes will be on that clash with Manchester City at the end of next month, that could have huge implications for both sides.

