Mikel Arteta shares the three words Gabriel Jesus told him before making Arsenal comeback











Arsenal welcomed Gabriel Jesus back yesterday as they hammered Fulham to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

Jesus made his return from the bench and instantly looked the part back in and Arsenal shirt. The Brazilian showed some nice touches and the movement was there as normal to create havoc for Fulham’s defence.

Of course, some Arsenal fans weren’t expecting to see Jesus back before the international break. Jesus’ return is a huge bonus and for Mikel Arteta, it will feel like a new signing.

And Arteta, speaking to The Telegraph’s Sam Dean, said that Jesus needed just three words – ‘I am ready’ – to convince Arteta to include him in the squad.

“A big boost. It was the first step today. We didn’t know whether it was the right game but yesterday I looked him in his eyes and he said: ‘I am ready’. Now he needs to earn his place, like any other player.”

Clearly, Jesus has been chomping at the bit to get back involved of late. And it very much seems the fire in his eyes told Mikel Arteta all he needed to know.

TBR’s View: Jesus can win the title for Arsenal with comeback

As perfect Premier League days go, yesterday was just about there for Arsenal.

They cruised to a comfortable win against a team who had looked good all season. They never looked troubled and then got the rest the likes of Saka while bringing Jesus back into the fold.

For Man City, it’s a worrying sign seeing Jesus back for Arsenal. The Brazilian has the quality to make a massive difference and this could be a turning point.

Gabriel Jesus can lead Arsenal to the title from here in. He showed glimpses of his class yesterday and it’s little wonder Arteta included him.