Fabrizio Romano: Thomas Tuchel was a 'concrete' option for Tottenham











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Thomas Tuchel was a concrete option on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist to replace Antonio Conte, but the German is off to Bayern Munich now.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager after Conte’s furious outburst last Saturday. The Italian had a go at everyone at the club, and his comments have not gone down well.

Among all the names on their list, Tuchel was arguably the best one, but he is no longer an option.

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham manager target Thomas Tuchel will join Bayern Munich now

Tuchel has been without a job since he was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season.

The 49-year-old German is one of the best managers in the world. He has won trophies in Germany, France and England, including the Champions League with the Blues not too long ago.

Tuchel would’ve been a great option for Tottenham and he was on Daniel Levy’s list too. Romano says Bayern sensed that and quickly moved in for him.

He said in a video on his YouTube channel: “Tuchel had two other possibilities, One was Tottenham because it was a concrete name on Tottenham’s list. Not the only one but one of the names for Tottenham to replace Antonio Conte. Also, Real Madrid.

“(Now), Nothing will happen because Tuchel accepted Bayern.

“One key factor is Bayern wanted to be fast on Tuchel. They had a feeling that other clubs were really moving, convinced of the German coach. They didn’t want to miss this opportunity.”

TBR View:

Tuchel would’ve been a great option for Tottenham, but the German going to Bayern could open the door for Spurs to go after another excellent manager.

Bayern are on the verge of sacking Julian Nagelsmann. It seems like that’s only a matter of time now, and Spurs should go all out for the German.

Nagelsmann is one of the best young managers in world football. He is a phenomenal tactician and will surely be on the list of many top clubs in the coming months.

After missing out on one German in Tuchel, Spurs should wake up and get an offer across to Nagelsmann ASAP.

