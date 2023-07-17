Jamie O’Hara says 24-year-old Arsenal player will be a massive ‘flop’ this season

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara believes Kai Havertz will be a massive ‘flop’ at Arsenal this season.

Havertz swapped Chelsea for the Emirates Stadium last month as he completed a £65 million move to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old became the Gunners’ first summer signing, with Mikel Arteta moving to snap up Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice last week.

It’s fair to say that Havertz struggled during his spell at Stamford Bridge, despite netting the winning goal in the Champions League final back in 2021.

And O’Hara has slammed the German international on TalkSPORT and claimed he couldn’t ‘hit a barn door’ at Chelsea.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

O’Hara says Havertz will ‘flop’ at Arsenal

O’Hara was asked about Arsenal’s summer business after he initially laughed off Arsene Wenger backing them to win the Premier League.

The pundit admitted that as a Tottenham fan, he’s ‘jealous’ of the Rice signing. But he was less complimentary about the addition of Havertz.

“Kai Havertz? He can’t hit a barn door,” he said.

O’Hara was then asked if Havertz’s underwhelming spell at Chelsea was down to him being used out of position.

“Well, he wasn’t good enough so they got rid of him,” the former Spurs midfielder responded.

Fellow pundit Dean Saunders then added that he can see Havertz playing in Granit Xhaka’s position at Arsenal, which will allow him to play in a more advanced role in midfield.

But O’Hara believes the German star isn’t well-suited to a midfield role and claimed he will ‘flop’ at Arsenal.

He said: “So Havertz is a centre-mid now? I’m telling you now, Havertz will be a flop at Arsenal.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The signing of Havertz certainly raised a few eyebrows as he hardly impressed during his spell at Chelsea.

With that being said, he excelled at Bayern Leverkusen beforehand and it’s clear there is a very talented player there.

It remains unclear where Havertz will fit into Mikel Arteta’s system as it’s evident he isn’t well-suited to playing upfront.