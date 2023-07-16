Arsene Wenger predicts who'll win the Premier League title...Arsenal or Manchester City

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been having his say on who will win the Premier League title this coming season.

Wenger has been watching on this summer as Arsenal splash the cash in the transfer market. The Gunners have spent more than £200m and announced the signing of Declan Rice yesterday to break their transfer record.

Rice joins both Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber in being new faces at The Emirates.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

And after Arsenal came up short of Manchester City last season, former boss Wenger has told Eurosport that he sees no such problems this season as he predicted a title for Mikel Arteta’s charges.

“I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling today,” Wenger said.

Arsenal had been clear of City at one point last term but ultimately ran into trouble as the season drew to a close.

This season could be different. Arteta has been backed by the board and with big players signed, there’ll be expectaction on him to deliver.

Wenger obviously sees something big for Arsenal

The signing of Rice was the icing on the cake really. There are question marks over both Havertz and Timber for different reasons. But with Declan Rice, Arsenal are getting one of the league’s best players.

Rice will make a huge difference to the midfield for the Gunners. He is a leader, knows the league well, and has clear aspirations of improving his game even further.

For Wenger to be making such bold predictions shows that Arsenal are heading in the right direction.