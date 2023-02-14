Jamie O'Hara now wants Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham Hotspur











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has now said he wants Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte to leave the club.

O’Hara was discussing Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League tie against AC Milan tonight.

Spurs are without several key players due to injury and suspension.

Captain Hugo Lloris is set to miss at least the next month with a knee injury.

Antonio Conte then has a conundrum in midfield, with his three most senior options all unavailable.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are both out with injuries, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended.

It means Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are both set to start in the middle of the park.

Former Tottenham player Jamie O’Hara was not happy with Conte’s decision to stick with his favoured formation despite these absences.

He urged the Italian to leave the club, suggesting his style of play has become unbearable to watch.

O’Hara slams Tottenham manager Conte, urges him to quit

Speaking on TalkSPORT about tonight’s Champions League tie, O’Hara said: “If anyone at Tottenham is listening, you have got to change the formation now.

“You cannot play two in midfield, you cannot play 3-4-3 without [Rodrigo] Bentancur.

“You have to play three in midfield.

Jason Cundy interrupted saying, “He won’t change.” To which O’Hara replied: “Well then he should go.

“Because honestly, I don’t even enjoy watching Tottenham anymore.

“I used to get so passionate, so into watching Spurs play, and now I’m looking and watching them going, ‘I’m not enjoying this’, it’s not enjoyable to watch.

“We never have the ball, when we have the ball we’ve got no creativity, we’re awful at the back.”

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

The ‘world class’ manager has been dealt a tough hand ahead of this evening’s game.

Bentancur has arguably been Tottenham’s best player this season, and is virtually irreplaceable.

Even though O’Hara wants a third player in midfield, it’s hard to see who that might be.

Alfie Devine has travelled with the squad, but has only played two senior games.

Conte has also ruled out playing Eric Dier in a more advanced midfield role tonight.

O’Hara has urged Conte to leave Tottenham if he refuses to change his tactics this evening.

He’ll be eating his words if Spurs come away with a good result, although Conte has admitted his ‘first love’ will always be in Italy.

Show all