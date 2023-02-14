18-year-old Tottenham youngster is in Milan with the first-team, could be put into squad tonight











Tottenham teenager Alfie Devine is with the first team squad in Milan ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash at San Siro.

Spurs have midfield injuries ahead of the game, with Antonio Conte already saying that Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr will start tonight.

Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season after the injury he picked up at Leicester, with Yves Bissouma out for weeks as well.

That may provide Devine with an opportunity to be put in the squad for the last 16 clash against the Italian champions tonight.

Devine in Milan with first team squad

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also suspended for the game, with Conte really lacking experienced midfielders for this huge match.

Tottenham posted a video of the squad preparing for their last-16 clash with Milan on YouTube yesterday and Devine was spotted in training.

Devine has only made two appearances for Spurs’ first-team after completing a switch from Wigan back in 2020.

Checking out the San Siro 🏟 pic.twitter.com/fZ88N1MUbz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold claimed last month that Devine was likely to head out on loan in January, but it did not happen.

Now, the 18-year-old could find himself thrown into Conte’s plans due to recent injuries, and it would be a bit of a baptism of fire.

Spurs are looking to recover from their shocking performance in the 4-1 defeat against Leicester on Saturday, and get a good result in this first leg.