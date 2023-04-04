Jamie O'Hara storms out of talkSPORT studio after hearing what Stellini said last night











Pundit and Tottenham Hotspur fan Jamie O’Hara walked out of the talkSPORT studio yesterday after hearing Cristian Stellini’s post-match comments.

Spurs were awful against Everton yesterday, but football being a funny game put them in the driving seat to win. Abdoulaye Doucoure got sent off in the 58th minute and Harry Kane converted a penalty to put his side 1-0 up just 10 minutes later.

All Tottenham had to do from that point was manage the game, but they sat deep, invited pressure and allowed the hosts to level the score in the final minute of normal time.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara storms out of talkSPORT after hearing what Stellini said last night

Jamie O’Hara overreacts after Tottenham games at the best of times, so you can imagine how miserable his evening was after his side’s performance against Everton last night.

Spurs were really, really poor. They weren’t the better side 11 v 11, and that did not change when Everton went a man down in the second half.

The Toffees completely deserved to get something out of the game, but Cristian Stellini‘s post-match assessment infuriated O’Hara, who couldn’t believe what the interim Spurs boss said – ‘we played a good game’.

A furious O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Someone save me. I’m done, I am done. Who is this imposter? Has Antonio Conte come back? Has he done a Mourinho and has got in the kit room or something? What am I hearing? What was that interview?”

“He’s talking about keeping the ball and he put Davinson Sanchez on. A good game? I’m done, mate. I’m done. You can carry one, I’ve had enough of this,” he said before walking off the set.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

TBR View:

We think every Tottenham fan will agree that Spurs did not ‘play a good game’ last night.

The North Londoners allowed 15 shots at goal against a side that played over a third of the game with just 10 men. That is a shocking statistic, and it’s no surprise that O’Hara was raging.

Tottenham need to do something right away to salvage their season. Sticking with Stellini until the end of the campaign was a bold move, but last night’s game is evidence that nothing has changed since Antonio Conte’s departure.

Spurs take on Brighton next and if they play like they did last night, they will get battered.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

