Jamie O'Hara has had a huge change of heart when it comes to Emerson Royal











TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara has been praising Tottenham defender Emerson Royal today, seemingly changing his opinion on him.

Royal has come in for some scathing criticism from O’Hara in the past. The Brazilian was labelled a ‘liability’ by O’Hara as recently as October.

“I would pay someone to take him of our hands. I ain’t got a lot in my bank but I’d give you £5m to get rid of this liability, because he is costing us every week,” O’Hara told TalKSPORT in October.

“Doherty, please get back fit. Djed Spence, what did we pay for him, £15m? Get him in the team. Conte, I don’t know why you keep putting your neck on the chopping block for this geezer, it’s like having Aurier.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, speaking back on TalkSPORT this morning, O’Hara actually praised Royal, admitting the arrival of Pedro Porro seems to have caused an upshift.

“Emerson Royal. All of a sudden, he’s had the kick up the backside that he needs and he looks like a decent player. Porro has come in and he’s thought I need to step up here and play some decent football and he looks alright now you know,” O’Hara said.

Spurs paid just over £25m to bring Emerson Royal in from Barcelona in 2021. Despite the critics, he remains a key player in Antonio Conte’s squad.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal deserves his praise

Pundits are often quick to jump on the back of players when they are off it. So really, it’s only right that they get praise when things are going better.

Emerson Royal has done well recently for Spurs. And that’s without even thinking about the fact he got on the scoresheet last weekend.

The Brazilian is clearly ready to work hard and prove himself. And at the end of the day, that’s all fans can ask really.