Jamie O'Hara believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hasn't got a plan











Pundit Jamie O’Hara is not happy with how Daniel Levy is dealing with the hunt for a new manager at Tottenham Hotspur. He is not impressed that Spurs missed out on Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham were also heavily linked to Julian Nagelsmann, but it has actually been reported that he is not a leading candidate for Spurs as they are not considering hiring him. This is something O’Hara is gutted about.

Nagelsmann is highly rated by many. Many also felt he was unfairly sacked by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Another manager who many wanted Levy to sign was Mauricio Pochettino.

This season for Spurs has been a mess. They have had three different managers, including two interim managers. It is a huge summer for the club.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara slates Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

It has been a poor season for the club. Daniel Levy definitely has the chance to turn things around this summer transfer window.

Pundit O’Hara is worried about Spurs and slated Levy. Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “I wanted Nagelsmann, I really did. Levy is umming and erring over it. I would have had Pochettino, it would have been good to have him back. I don’t think Daniel Levy knows what he wants, I don’t think he’s got a plan.”

At the moment, it does look like Spurs are a little lost. They currently have Ryan Mason as their interim manager and lost on the weekend to Aston Villa. This now means they are in seventh and they could miss out on Europe next season.

Former Spurs manager Pochettino is loved by the club. The 51 year-old now looks set to join their rivals Chelsea, with Spurs not attempting to re-hire him.

This summer could really backfire for Levy. He needs to make sure he gets all of his decisions right if he wants Spurs back in the top four next season.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Show all