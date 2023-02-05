Jamie Carragher shares fresh Arsenal title prediction after Tottenham see off Guardiola's side











Arsenal got just what they wanted from their north London neighbours today, as Tottenham beat Manchester City to mean the Gunners’ loss was irrelevant.

The Gunners had lost to Everton on Saturday and many felt that City would use today’s game at Tottenham to claw back some points in the title race.

However, Harry Kane’s record goal for Spurs ensured it was a 1-0 loss for Pep Guardiola’s side.

And speaking on Sky after the game, former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal might now get over the line, with City not the same team anymore.

“Huge yes. I mentioned it before to Gary. We keep talking about Arsenal and Manchester City and there’s still a long way to go. But you’re almost waiting for City to kick in, to be the City we know so well.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“And it just feels like this might be the season where they’re not quite themselves. It’s just not he City of old. I’m not sure it will happen, it just feels like a different City right now,” Carragher said on Sky.

Arsenal sit five points clear of City now with a game in hand. The pair have to play twice in the league, but the Gunners will feel confident given City’s current plight.

TBR’s View: Title is Arsenal’s to lose now

Put it this way. If Arsenal don’t win the title from here, then they might never get a better chance of snatching it while Mikel Arteta is in charge.

To be five clear, and with a game in hand to boot, it would be an utter disaster if the Gunners threw it away now.

The pressure is on for Arsenal to now deliver. The loss at Everton will have felt big. But with City now losing too, Arteta will want his players to regroup and simply go again.