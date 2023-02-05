Alan Shearer reacts to Harry Kane becoming Tottenham's record goalscorer











Harry Kane was the man of the moment for Tottenham as he got the goal to take him beyond Jimmy Greaves as record goalscorer for the North Londoners.

Kane slotted past Ederson after a fine assist from Pierre Hojbjerg. The finish was typical of Kane’s goals at Spurs in general, as he clinically fired the winner.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Kane’s goal also took him into the Premier League 200 club alongside Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

And ever the gent and gracious former player, Shearer took to Twitter to immediately congratulate the England skipper.

Congratulations @HKane passing the great Jimmy Greaves record at @SpursOfficial. Also @WayneRooney and I were wondering where you’ve been! Well done on joining the 200 @premierleague club. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LaVmTagGV5 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 5, 2023

Kane will, of course, have eyes on hunting Shearer down at the top of the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

Shearer is currently clear and away with 260 goals at the moment. But there is plenty of life left in Kane yet and he’ll be confident of catching the Newcastle United legend.

For Tottenham, the goal from Kane today was more important as it provided a huge three points. Spurs are now within touching distance of the top four, and Kane’s goals will be crucial in that fight.

TBR’s View: Kane will be appreciated more when he stops

There has been times when Harry Kane has been overlooked when it comes to looking at the world’s best strikers.

But there is no doubting how good he is. Kane has scored goals consistently for both England and Tottenham. Yes, the trophies might not have come but Kane’s place in history is secured now.

That Shearer record is in sight now. 60 goals might seem a long way away but Kane generally hits around 20 PL goals a season. And there’s no doubt Kane has more than three years left in him.