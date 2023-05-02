Jamie Carragher suggests manager for Leeds but doesn't know if fans would like him











Jamie Carragher has suggested Sam Allardyce would be a good fit for Leeds United until the end of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Everton, news was filtering through from Elland Road.

Javi Gracia’s position as Leeds United manager appears to be in serious doubt.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He and porting director Victor Orta could both be dismissed before the end of the day.

It would be a huge call given there are only four matches left this season.

However, Leeds are in a precarious position, sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

They face a really difficult run-in, with a trip to Manchester City next on the agenda.

Sam Allardyce now looks like he could replace Gracia at Leeds, and Jamie Carragher has had his say on the 68-year-old’s prospects.

The last time Allardyce was in a management role, he oversaw West Brom’s relegation to the Championship.

Leeds fans will hope he fares better at Elland Road if he’s appointed before their next match.

Carragher gives verdict on Allardyce to Leeds

Asked about how thoughts on Allardyce taking the job at Leeds, Carragher said: “Sean Dyche is that sort of similar manager and he’s come in at Everton to do that job of making them better defensively.

“You know in the past Sam Allardyce has done that job before. I don’t think he’s ever come in this late.

“When he’s normally come in he’s had a January transfer window, he can bring his own players in and have that time to change it.

“I think he’s probably a decent appointment, whether the crowd get behind that, I’m not so sure.

“I don’t know how Leeds supporters would react to Sam Allardyce, but in terms of trying to make them more solid and better defensively, there’s probably no one better out there.”

Carragher’s suggestion that Leeds fans may not warm to Sam Allardyce seems harsh.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Right now, all they’ll be hoping for is Premier League survival in the next few weeks.

It’s unlikely he’ll be considered a long-term option, and maybe the quick fix they desperately need.

However, he has been out of work for a while, and his last attempt to save a struggling side didn’t go to plan.

It looks like a huge gamble, but Leeds may have little other choice but to take that risk.

