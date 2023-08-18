Jamie Carragher says Man United have a midfielder who’s starting to remind him of Fabinho

Jamie Carragher has just claimed that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is starting to remind him of Fabinho, a player who Liverpool sold a few weeks ago.

Fabinho had a really difficult campaign last time out. Like many of his teammates, he just didn’t look like his usual self, and Carragher wrote on The Telegraph that Casemiro could face the exact same issue at United now.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher says Man United’s Casemiro is starting to remind him of Fabinho

When Liverpool played their best football under Jurgen Klopp, Fabinho was arguably their most important player. The Brazilian did all the dirty work for the Reds. He was almost always there at the right place, and he played a massive part in their success.

Fabinho, however, struggled in midfield last season, so much so that Klopp had to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in an unconventional role to help him out.

Carragher believes Casemiro is starting to remind him of Fabinho because of the same issue at Manchester United now.

He wrote: “I never believed Casemiro would be value for money. Not because there is any doubt that he has been a world-class player. But because he is at a stage of his career when he cannot not fully repay United’s massive fee.

“For now, the balance is not right with Casemiro alongside Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandez. Fernandez is a No 10, not a central midfielder, while Mount needs time to settle at his new club.

“Every time United toiled in the middle, the contrast with the youth and vigour Arsenal and Chelsea have secured with their recent midfield purchases became more pronounced.

“It reminded me of seeing Fabinho struggling for Liverpool at the start of last season, a situation briefly fixed when Trent Alexander-Arnold moved alongside him prior to the Brazilian being sold.

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

TBR View:

Liverpool fans will not be too bothered about Manchester United and Casemiro because they have a big void in the middle of their own park that needs to be filled.

Fabinho’s departure along with Jordan Henderson has left Liverpool short of options in that defensive midfield role. Wataru Endo is about to come in, but is he really as good as the Brazilian was in his prime?

Both Manchester United and Liverpool could end up having the same issues in defensive midfield this season if Erik ten Hag and Klopp don’t come up with solutions very quickly.

There’s just under two weeks left in the transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs will dive back into the market for a new top-quality defensive midfielder.