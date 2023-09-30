Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison ahead of the game against Liverpool today.

Spurs are in incredible form right now and Maddison is one of the biggest reasons why. He has been brilliant since he joined Tottenham, and Carragher thinks he could exploit Liverpool’s weaknesses this evening.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher says Tottenham star James Maddison could hurt Liverpool

James Maddison has been up there with the best players in the Premier League since he joined Tottenham in the summer.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in six appearances this season, which is a very, very good return for an attacking midfielder.

Maddison’s performances have made him a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Jamie Carragher claimed that the midfielder is becoming one of his favourite players as well.

The Liverpool legend has further raved about Maddison and some of the traits he possesses that make him a truly incredible player. He also thinks Liverpool’s defensive frailties will give the Tottenham man multiple chances to hurt them

He wrote in his column on The Telegraph: “Maddison is not the quickest, nor does he stand-out as someone who will trigger a high-pressing game. He does not have the natural athleticism of a No 8, and he is less effective playing as a wide attacker cutting inside.

“He shines knitting midfield and attack, deceptively quick in possession and technically superb at quickly seeing and delivering a defence-splitting pass.

“So far, Maddison is delivering, his attacking numbers placing him near the top in all areas. No player has made more passes into the opposition penalty area, while only Erling Haaland has taken more shots on goal.

“With Liverpool still without a traditional No 6, there could be gaps for Maddison to exploit on Saturday.”

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Maddison will be key for Spurs today

Liverpool have had a fantastic start to the season.

The Reds are second in the table at the moment, and not many teams in the world can contain their attack when they are in full flow.

However, Liverpool have conceded a goal in all but one of their games so far this season, which shows that Spurs will have opportunities today.

Maddison will be the key creator once again, and if he has a good game, Spurs have every chance of picking up all three points.