Jamie Carragher says ‘Arsenal will never win’ the Premier League if Arteta uses £24m player

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal will never win the Premier League title if Aaron Ramsdale is their number one goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring in David Raya and use him in the last two games has caused a huge debate among pundits and fans. Not everyone is convinced that the Arsenal boss is doing the right thing here, but Carragher is fully behind him.

Here’s what he said on CBS Sports.

Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £24 million (The Athletic) two years ago in a move that shocked many people.

The Englishman had been relegated in back-to-back campaigns, and nobody really believed he was good enough for a club as big as Arsenal.

Arteta, however, was adamant that he wanted to sign him, and Ramsdale quickly became a fan favourite. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the country over the last few years, and Gooners love him.

However, in the last two games, Arteta has preferred Raya for reasons only he knows, and that has created a huge debate everywhere.

Peter Schmeichel and Rob Green think Arteta has no idea what he’s doing, but Jamie Carragher is convinced it’s the right decision. He even went as far as saying Ramsdale will cost Arsenal the Premier League title if he is preferred over Raya.

When Schmeichel asked Carragher if Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale, the Liverpool legend replied: “100 per cent! Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal. No chance!

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal, he can’t even get into the England team.”

TBR View:

That is a huge claim by Carragher.

Ramsdale has been outstanding for Arsenal over the last two years. Yes, he has made mistakes, but he has saved the Gunners on more occasions than he has cost them.

To say that Arsenal won’t win the Premier League if he is in goal is extremely harsh in our opinion, but Arteta’s decision to use Raya over Ramsdale suggests he agrees with Carragher in a way.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming months, but as things stand, it looks like Raya is the number one at the Emirates.