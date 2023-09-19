‘I think he’s fantastic’: Ben Foster says he wouldn’t actually start 28-year-old Arsenal star he loves to bits

Ben Foster has insisted that he absolutely loves David Raya, but he would not pick him ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the current Arsenal team.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after the Spaniard made his debut for the Gunners in their weekend win over Everton.

Mikel Arteta made a real statement for the trip to Goodison Park. Aaron Ramsdale has been the number one for two years. But he dropped down to the bench against the Toffees, with summer signing David Raya coming into the starting lineup.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Raya did keep a clean sheet. And with the North London derby just around the corner, it would appear that the former Brentford man is on pole position to start against Spurs this weekend.

Foster criticises Arteta for Raya decision after Arsenal win

Raya is unquestionably an outstanding goalkeeper. And it appeared to be a coup for Arsenal to bring him in on loan in the summer. Foster himself, insisted that he is a huge fan of the 28-year-old.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, the pundit insisted that Ramsdale has earned the right to keep his place. And Mikel Arteta is taking a needless risk by bringing Raya in.

“I would stick with Rambo. I love Raya. This whole situation, I hate the whole thing, because it’s completely unnecessary,” he told his YouTube channel.

“It’s asking for trouble. I love David Raya to bits, I want David Raya as my goalie because I think he’s fantastic. He should be playing for a top team in the Premier League. But so should Rambo. Rambo deserves it.”

It is important to stress that Arteta may yet be vindicated for his decision to sign Raya. Arsenal have got very little wrong in the transfer market over the last couple of years. And this may prove to be another masterstroke.

However, it is a real risk. To the untrained eye, there does not appear to be such a large gap between Ramsdale and Raya that you could confidently say that the latter is so much better.

In fact, Foster’s preference for Ramsdale to keep his place may reflect how a number of Arsenal fans feel.

And if things do not work out, the decision to sign Raya to rival Ramsdale could really backfire on Arsenal.